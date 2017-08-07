Sunday's Games
Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Houston 7 Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 8 Cleveland 1
Boston 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 12 Detroit 3
Minnesota 6 Texas 5
Seattle 8 Kansas City 7, 1st game
Oakland 11 L.A. Angels 10
Kansas City 9 Seattle 1, 2nd game
National League
St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4
Miami 4 Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 4, 12 innings
Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 3 Colorado 2
San Francisco 6 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Mets 0
Interleague
Tampa Bay 2 Milwaukee 1
---
MLS
Portland 3 Los Angeles 1
New York City FC 3 New York 2
Atlanta United FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
