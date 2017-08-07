Sports

Sunday's Games

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Houston 7 Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 8 Cleveland 1

Boston 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 12 Detroit 3

Minnesota 6 Texas 5

Seattle 8 Kansas City 7, 1st game

Oakland 11 L.A. Angels 10

Kansas City 9 Seattle 1, 2nd game

National League

St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4

Miami 4 Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 4, 12 innings

Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 3 Colorado 2

San Francisco 6 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Mets 0

Interleague

Tampa Bay 2 Milwaukee 1

---

MLS

Portland 3 Los Angeles 1

New York City FC 3 New York 2

Atlanta United FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular