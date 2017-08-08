49ers rookie LB Newsom taken to hospital after scary hit
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken from the practice field in an ambulance Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck.
Coach Kyle Shanahan says Newsom has feeling in his arms and legs and his eyes were open as he was situated on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. Newsom laid motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.
Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.
