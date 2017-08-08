Attorney: Tiger Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The attorney for Tiger Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge.

Under court rules, Woods' attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday. Any other plea would require Woods' attendance.

Woods could still eventually enter a program for first-time DUI defendants. He would have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year's probation and other conditions.

His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods will not be attending the hearing, but he didn't elaborate.