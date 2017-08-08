Blue Jays place Cesar Valdez on 10-day disabled list, recall Campos

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Cesar Valdez on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement.

Right-handed reliever Leonel Campos was recalled from triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Valdez has started three games for the Blue Jays this season and has struggled in the last two. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings on Friday in a 16-7 loss to the Houston Astros, allowing six runs on six hits and walking two.

The 32-year-old Valdez is 1-1 with a 7.63 earned-run average in 11 games this season with both Toronto and Oakland.

The Blue Jays claimed Valdez off waivers from the Athletics in May.