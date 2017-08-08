Blue Jays place Cesar Valdez on 10-day disabled list, recall Campos
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Cesar Valdez on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement.
Right-handed reliever Leonel Campos was recalled from triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
Valdez has started three games for the Blue Jays this season and has struggled in the last two. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings on Friday in a 16-7 loss to the Houston Astros, allowing six runs on six hits and walking two.
The 32-year-old Valdez is 1-1 with a 7.63 earned-run average in 11 games this season with both Toronto and Oakland.
The Blue Jays claimed Valdez off waivers from the Athletics in May.
Campos has appeared in six games for Toronto this season, posting a 2.08 ERA and striking out 10 over 8 2/3 innings.
Most Popular
-
Public sculpture a 'problematic' representation of Indigenous culture
-
Tristan Cleveland on the business park blues: Offices moving from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone
-
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need
-
UK police seek jogger after video captures woman pushed in front of bus