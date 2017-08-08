Bouchard loses in 1st round of Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated in the first round of the Rogers Cup, losing to Donna Vekic in straight sets on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Bouchard, who made a name for herself when she reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 after two straight Grand Slam semifinal appearances, has failed to make it past the second round in six straight tournaments. The Canadian was a wild-card entry this week.