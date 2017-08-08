Bouchard loses in 1st round of Rogers Cup
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated in the first round of the Rogers Cup, losing to Donna Vekic in straight sets on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Bouchard, who made a name for herself when she reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 after two straight Grand Slam semifinal appearances, has failed to make it past the second round in six straight tournaments. The Canadian was a wild-card entry this week.
Making her main draw debut at the Rogers Cup, Vekic broke the 70th-ranked Bouchard six times in her 6-3, 6-4 victory. The 21-year-old Vekic, ranked 51st in the world, will face No. 3 seed Angelique Kerber in the second round.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former police officer jailed for filming people having sex from helicopter
-
Tristan Cleveland on the business park blues: Offices moving from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone
-
-
Public sculpture a 'problematic' representation of Indigenous culture