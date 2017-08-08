Canada downs Mexico to remain undefeated at FIBA women's AmeriCup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Nirra Fields scored 13 points to help Canada remain undefeated at the FIBA women's AmeriCup with a 65-39 victory over Mexico on Tuesday.

Miranda Ayim and Jamie Scott added eight points apiece for the Canadians (2-0).

Bianca Torre led Mexico (0-2) with eight points while Jacqueline Luna had two points, five rebounds and five blocks.

Canada has a day off on Wednesday before wrapping-up group play on Thursday against Paraguay.

The top three teams from the FIBA women's AmeriCup will qualify for the 2018 FIBA women's basketball World Cup in Spain.