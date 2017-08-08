CB Hargreaves aims for big second season with Buccaneers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe there's no limit to how good Vernon Hargreaves III can be as a pro.
The talented young cornerback is coming off a solid rookie year and in training camp this summer preparing to make an even bigger difference for the Bucs.
"I have a whole 16 games under my belt now, so it's a little bit easier," the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft said. "I understand the
And, coaches and teammates note, with the same type of
Hargreaves started every game a year ago, playing the side opposite four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Brent Grimes. He finished with 76 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
The Bucs went 9-7 for the franchise's first winning record since 2010, but missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.
"It was tough for me last year, you know, just getting adjusted to the speed. There are great players in the league, as everybody knows. But now that I've played a whole season, I'm more comfortable," Hargreaves said. "Like I said, I'm understanding the
The 22-year-old Hargreaves, who got his first pro interception off Drew Brees, said his growth has been facilitated by playing with Grimes, who's entering his second season with Tampa Bay after spending nine years with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.
Hargreaves also feels he's benefiting from practicing every day against speedy receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Bucs in free agency and is one of the NFL's most explosive playmakers.
"I've been watching Brent since I was in 10th grade. He's always been my
Hargreaves chuckled, though it's far from a laughing matter for the Bucs.
Coach Dirk Koetter and defensive
"That's a good guy for Vernon to be learning from. Vernon was a first-round pick. Vernon's a good football player. He just needs the experience that Brent already has and I'm quite sure that Brent's willing to share," Koetter said.
Hargreaves' only interception as a rookie came in his 13th game. The Bucs have asked him to make a concerted effort to be more aggressive and take away the ball, something he excelled in for his three years at Florida.
So far, Koetter and Smith like what they've seen during
"He's answered the bell on that. Obviously, he's got to carry it over to the season, but (we're) very pleased with what he's doing," Koetter said, adding confidence is the biggest difference he's noticed in Hargreaves from last season.
"He just seems lighter on his feet. ... He's confident, and those corners have got to be confident. They've got to have short memories," Koetter said. "Brent Grimes is playing lights-out right now, and Vernon's right on his heels."
Jackson, entering his 10th NFL season, has been impressed, too.
"He's intelligent and he has a lot of great instincts," the former Philadelphia and Washington receiver said. "He's not shying away from any competitiveness out there on the field. That's what you ask for in a corner."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.
Most Popular
-
-
Tristan Cleveland on the business park blues: Offices moving from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone
-
Former police officer jailed for filming people having sex from helicopter
-
Public sculpture a 'problematic' representation of Indigenous culture