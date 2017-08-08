Hyeon Chung earns first round upset over Feliciano Lopez at Rogers Cup

MONTREAL — South Korea's Hyeon Chung upset Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3) on Tuesday in first-round action at the Rogers Cup.

Chung, ranked No. 56 in the world, took advantage of several mistakes made by the 28th-ranked Lopez, including eight double faults, to win the two hour 16 minute match.

Lopez is now 10-12 in his career at the Rogers Cup.

The opening match on centre court at Uniprix Stadium was supposed to feature 10th-ranked Tomas Berdych but he pulled out with a rib injury. Berdych's withdrawal ended a streak of 12 consecutive appearances in Canada for the Czech player.

"I am sorry I have to apologize (to) all my Montreal fans," tweeted Berdych. "I couldn't play, because of my rib disfunction I need to get well to go to office soon!!"

No. 85 Ernesto Escobedo took his spot and upset 63rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-4.

Borna Coric easily defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Italy's Paolo Lorenzo downed American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 0-6, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked No. 143, plays 64th-ranked Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil later in the afternoon. Shapovalov, who was granted a wild card spot in the tournament, is the only Canadian in singles action on Tuesday.