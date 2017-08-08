Packers release DL Letroy Guion after rocky 3-plus years

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.

Guion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hawaii in June. In an unrelated incident, the NFL suspended him without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating a policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

It was the second disciplinary action against Guion in three seasons. The league suspended him for the first three games of the 2015 season for violating its substance abuse policy.

Guion signed with the Packers in 2014 after spending six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota. He started all 15 regular-season games and all three post-season games last year for Green Bay.

Kenny Clark, last year's first-round draft pick, already was expected to play an expanded role on the defensive line alongside Mike Daniels.

