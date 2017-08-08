Rangers sell Ernesto Frieri to Seattle for $1
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Right-hander Ernesto Frieri was sold by the Texas Rangers to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for $1.
Signed by the Rangers as a minor league free agent on June 15, the 32-year-old was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six relief appearances for Texas. He was assigned outright to Round Rock on July 7 and went 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in seven relief outings for the Triple-A club.
Frieri is 11-14 with a 3.59 ERA and 73 saves in 304 relief appearances with San Diego (2009-12), the Los Angeles Angels (2012-14), Pittsburgh (2014), Tampa Bay (2015) and Texas. He did not play in 2016, when he was released by Philadelphia after spring training.
Seattle assigned Frieri to Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Funeral homes warned to be prepared in advance of possible pandemic
-
Tristan Cleveland on the business park blues: Offices moving from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone
-
Public sculpture a 'problematic' representation of Indigenous culture
-