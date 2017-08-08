Red Sox activate Pedroia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox have activated Dustin Pedroia, who will be in the lineup as a designated hitter for Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 33-year-old second baseman was placed on the 10-day disabled list on August 1 (retroactive to July 29) with left knee inflammation.

Pedroia, who is hitting .307 with six home runs and 54 RBIs, missed eight games while on the disabled list.

No decision has been made on when he will return to second base.

"I wouldn't say it's unlikely he would play at second base tomorrow," said manager John Farrell, "but we'll see how he comes out of tonight. And then with Thursday's off-day, we've got a chance to maybe use both spots in these first two games."