Zenit signs Argentina midfielder Kranevitter from Atletico

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Zenit St. Petersburg has signed defensive midfielder Matias Kranevitter from Atletico Madrid, making him Roberto Mancini's fourth Argentine signing.

Kranevitter, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, joins a club which has spent heavily to rebuild its squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

The move to Zenit reunites Kranevitter with two ex-teammates, forward Sebastian Driussi and defender Emanuel Mammana. The trio won the Copa Libertadores while at River Plate in 2015.

Kranevitter has made eight appearances for Argentina.