49ers LB Donavin Newsom to be released from hospital

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom is expected to be released from the hospital a day after being taken off the practice field by ambulance with a concussion.

The 49ers say Newsom is doing well and is expected to leave Stanford Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Newson was hurt in practice Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck. He suffered a concussion but didn't sustain any cervical spinal fractures.

Newsom lay motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

