Ballou Tabla apologizes for skipping Impact practice to press transfer demand

MONTREAL — Midfielder Ballou Tabla has apologized to the Montreal Impact for skipping a training session.

The 18-year-old apologized on social media on Wednesday to his teammates, the coaches, the club and the fans.

Tabla has been seeking a transfer to a European team. When he did not show up for practice on Tuesday it was perceived as attempt to pressure the team to arrange a move.

Impact technical director Adam Braz said this week that the Impact aren't looking to prevent him from moving but have so far received only one offer from a second division club, which they deemed unsatisfactory.

Braz said they hope to get a reasonable return on the gifted teenager.

Tabla admits he wants to play at a higher level but will respect his obligations to the Impact.

"Yes, I have ambition and I'd like to go to the top level in my career, but I'm aware that I have a deal with my current team that I must respect," he wrote on Twitter. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I still every day want to help my team attain its objectives."

Tabla has two goals in 16 MLS games as an MLS rookie.

   

 

