Bombers' Medlock and Leggett, Lions' Burnham named CFL top performers

TORONTO — Winnipeg kicker and punter Justin Medlock and defensive back Maurice Leggett and B.C. receiver Bryan Burnham are the CFL's top performers for Week 7.

Medlock's buzzer-beating field goal gave Winnipeg a 33-30 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday. The winning kick gave Medlock 21 points in the Blue Bombers's second straight come-from-behind victory.

Leggett had a forced fumble in addition to seven defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks in the win.