Canucks sign forward Brendan Gaunce to two-year, one-way contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Brendan Gaunce to a two-year, one-way contract worth an annual average value of US$750,000.

The 23-year-old native of Sudbury, Ont., had five assists and 33 penalty minutes in 57 games with the Canucks last season. His 94 hits led all Canucks forwards.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound Gaunce also had two goals and an assist in four appearances with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

In his debut NHL season in 2015-16, Gaunce had a goal in 20 appearances with the Canucks. He also had career-highs in goals (17), assists (21) and points (38) in 46 games with the Comets.