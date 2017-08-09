Colts release DT Kendall Langford following failed physical

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have released defensive tackle Kendall Langford after he failed a physical.

Langford went on the physically unable to perform list as training camp opened with an injured knee.

The injury limited the usually reliable 6-foot-6, 299-pound product of Miami to seven games and 10 tackles in 2016 after he started the season with a streak of 129 consecutive games played.

In nine pro seasons, Langford had 369 tackles, 22 1/2 , sacks, 20 passes defenced , four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Indy also signed receiver Valdez Showers and running back George Winn after putting receivers Chris Briggs and Tevaun Smith on the waived-injured list.

