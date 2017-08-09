Ex-49er Tramaine Brock has domestic violence charges dropped

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Prosecutors say domestic violence charges against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2uH3mez ) Wednesday that felony charges filed in June were dropped Tuesday because prosecutors say the victim did not want to co-operate .

Officials say the 28-year-old Brock punched and tried multiple times to strangle his girlfriend during an April 6 dispute over what to watch on television. Prosecutors say one of the strangling attempts occurred as she carried their 1-year-old child.

Police say the woman had visible injuries when officers arrived at Brock's home in Santa Clara.

The 49ers released Brock in April, one day after he was arrested.