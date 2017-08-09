Medalist Shannon Aubert advances at US Women's Amateur

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Stroke play medallist Shannon Aubert won seven holes in a 10-hole stretch to beat Samantha Hutchison 6 and 4 on Wednesday in the first match play round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.

Aubert had three birdies in four holes on the front nine at San Diego Country Club to build a 3-up lead and closed out the match with a par on the 14th. The Stanford senior will next play fellow Frenchwoman Agathe Laisne, a 2-and-1 winner over reigning U.S. Girls' Junior champion Erica Shepherd.

Virginia Elena Carta, the 2016 runner-up, beat Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 4 and 3, and last year's semifinalist Yuka Saso made five birdies to top Conner Beth Ball 3 and 2. The 2014 champion Kristen Gillman defeated Hailee Cooper 3 and 2.

Brooke Seay topped Rachel Heck in a match that went 20 holes. Both made the cut at last month's U.S. Women's Open.