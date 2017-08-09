MRI shows no new Sabathia knee damage but status unclear

TORONTO — A scan showed no new damage to CC Sabathia's arthritic right knee, but the status of the New York Yankees left-hander for Sunday night's start against Boston remains unclear.

Forced from Tuesday's loss to Toronto after three innings, Sabathia returned to New York for an MRI on Wednesday. Manager Joe Girardi says the team was happy with the results, but he will wait until returning home Friday before making a decision on Sabathia's next turn.

Sabathia has worn his current knee brace since the second half of 2015. Eligible for free agency at the end of the World Series, the 17-year veteran is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 starts.