Nationals' Strasburg feels good after simulated game

WASHINGTON — Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg said he felt good after a four-inning simulated start on Wednesday.

Strasburg is on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow nerve impingement. He threw 57 pitches before Washington's game against the Miami Marlins.

"It feels really good," Strasburg said. "I'm definitely happy with it."

Strasburg, 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 starts, hasn't pitched since July 23, when he left his outing at Arizona after two innings.

Outfielder Jayson Werth batted against Strasburg on Wednesday. On the DL since June 4 with a left foot contusion, Werth said he expects to start a rehab assignment in the next week or two.

"I haven't been running for nine weeks now," Werth said. "Probably going to take some time to get the legs in shape, get up to speed."