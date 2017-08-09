Sethi elected chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

ISLAMABAD — Najam Sethi has been elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for a three-year term.

Sethi, 69, will replace Shaharyar Khan, who quit because of health and personal reasons after completing his tenure.

Sethi was unopposed and was unanimously elected by a 10-member PCB board of governors on Wednesday.

Pakistan's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had appointed Sethi as member of the board of governors last month. It is mandatory, according to the PCB's constitution, that the chairman should be elected from the members of the board of governors.