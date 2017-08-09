Watford signs Gray for club-record fee
WATFORD, England — Watford has broken its transfer record to sign striker Andre Gray from fellow Premier League team Burnley.
Watford didn't disclose the fee in announcing the arrival of Gray on a five-year deal Wednesday. British media reported that the 26-year-old forward cost 18.5 million pounds ($23.4 million).
Watford coach Marco Silva completed the signing of Brazil under-20 striker Richarlison on Tuesday from Fluminense.
Burnley has sold two of its best players from last season — Gray and