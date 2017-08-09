Whitecaps acquire defender Maund from Salt Lake for third-round SuperDraft pick

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired centre back Aaron Maund from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Maund will be added to Vancouver's MLS roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and Canadian work permit. He is expected to arrive in Vancouver following the team's road match at New England Revolution on Saturday.

The 26-year-old arrives in Vancouver after spending over four years with Real Salt Lake, making 77 appearances and adding three goals across all competitions.

After seeing his 2016 season cut short due to a fractured foot, the six-foot-two Boston native has bounced back this year to lead all Salt Lake centre backs with 13 MLS appearances, with one goal and a team-leading 54 clearances. He was named the club's defensive player of the year in 2015.

"Aaron is a good character, he is strong, quick, athletic, and is an important addition for us," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a release. "He adds experience and depth in the centre back position and will push the players we already have for minutes."