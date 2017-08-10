Sports

Bautista Agut in marathon win over Monfils at Rogers Cup; Schwartzman advances

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates his victory over Gael Monfils of France during round of sixteen play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Thursday, August 10, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain outlasted Frenchman Gael Monfils for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) victory in the third round of the men's Rogers Cup on Thursday.

Bautista Agut, seeded 12th, fought off a match point to force a tiebreaker. A tired-looking Monfils opened the tiebreaker with a double fault and never challenged again in the mostly uneventful two hours 56 minutes match.

The unseeded Monfils played his third straight three-set match, including an upset win over fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori in the second round.

Bautista Agut advanced to a quarter-final against the winner of a match later Thursday between second-seeded Roger Federer and David Ferrer.

Diego Schwartzman won a strange one, 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 over American Jared Donaldson.

The five-foot-seven 140-pound Argentine, who saved four match points to upset third-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round, reached a quarter-final for the sixth time this year. Schwartzman's only ATP win was on clay in Istanbul last year.

Donaldson, 20, was seeking a first career quarter-final in a Masters Series tournament, where he is now 0-13 in round of 16 matches.

The 36th-ranked Schwartzman next faces the winner between seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov and Robin Haase.

 

 

