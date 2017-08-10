Canada's Bishop survives near-fall to reach world semifinals in 800 metres
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Canada's Melissa Bishop survived a scare to advance to the semifinals of the 800 metres at the world track and field championships.
The 29-year-old from Eganville, Ont., was clipped from behind and nearly fell, but went on to finish second in two minutes 1.11 seconds.
"It's like bumper cars out there," Bishop said of all the bumping that occurred.
Bishop is the reigning world silver medallist, and was fourth at last summer's Rio Olympics.
She broke her own Canadian record a couple of weeks ago in Monaco, running 1:57.01.
Most Popular
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Charges laid in 2012 homicides of men found in burned Halifax-area camp
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone