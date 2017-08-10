Country superstar Shania Twain to perform during halftime at Grey Cup
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Country music superstar Shania Twain will be the halftime performer at this year's Grey Cup.
The five-time Grammy Award winner from Timmins, Ont., has more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping $34.5 million, making her the top-selling female country artist of all time.
She also performed at the 2002 Grey Cup in Edmonton.
This year's Canadian Football League championship will be held in Ottawa on Nov. 26.