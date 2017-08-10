Dodgers win 80th game of season, rallying over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Yasiel Puig's two-out single drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Los Angeles held on for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night, making the Dodgers the sixth team since 1913 to reach 80 wins in their first 113 games.

Puig's hit was the third off Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke in the seventh, after Greinke had allowed only one hit through six innings. Cody Bellinger homered, doubled and scored twice for the Dodgers.

Greinke (13-5) lost for the first time in 13 starts at home this season. He is 10-1 at Chase Field. He allowed three runs on four hits in 6 2-3 innings, but lost the lead by surrendering two runs in the seventh on Bellinger's double, a two-out double for Joc Pederson and Puig's single. Greinke struck out eight and walked four.