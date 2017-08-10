Edgar Martinez ready for jersey to be retired by Mariners
SEATTLE — Edgar Martinez is busy enough with his day job that having months of advance notice proved beneficial.
The former Seattle Mariners star and current Mariners hitting coach has found enough time to get his speech ready for Saturday when his No. 11 is retired by the club.
"It means a lot. It makes me reflect on my career, reflect way back when I first started playing and look into the past and make you reflect on the people that have been involved in my life and kind of helped me and in some cases guide and teach me," Martinez said Thursday. "In those terms, it means a lot because it's people involved that helped me through all those years."
"I think it could. We'll see," Martinez said. "Only time will tell, but I think this is a positive thing."
It makes sense for Martinez's number to be the second retired.
Martinez's game-winning double in Game 5 of the 1995 American League division series to beat the New York Yankees is widely regarded as a seminal moment in franchise history.
Martinez spent all 18 of his major league seasons with the Mariners and he is considered one of the best right-handed hitters of his generation, finishing his career with a .312 batting average with 309 career home runs and 1,219 career RBIs. He added a .418 on-base percentage and .515 slugging percentage and twice led the American League in batting average and doubles.