Impact deal midfielder Mallace to Sounders for 2019 fourth-round draft pick

MONTREAL — Midfielder Calum Mallace, who made the decisive pass on perhaps the most dramatic goal in Montreal Impact history, was traded to the Seattle Sounders on Thursday for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Mallace's perfectly placed 50-yard pass to Cameron Porter in the dying seconds of a 2015 CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final gave the Impact a stunning victory over Pachuca of Mexico before 38,000 fans at Olympic Stadium.

The 27-year-old has been with the Impact since they joined Major League Soccer as an expansion club in 2012. He was selected 20th overall in that year's SuperDraft.

Mallace scored one goal in 80 MLS games, including 51 starts. He also played in three playoff games, without registering a point. This season, he appeared in seven games, starting four.

His best season was 2015 when he started 21 games.

The six-foot-one native of Scotland, who played high school soccer in Mendota Heights, Minn., is an imposing physical player who was used mostly as a defensive midfielder. The signing last week of Canadian international midfielder Samuel Piette gave the Impact extra depth at that position and may have made Mallace expendable.