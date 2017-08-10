Ken Kaiser, umpire who quit during labour talks, dies at 72
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former major league umpire Ken Kaiser has died at 72.
The World Umpires Association said Thursday he died in his hometown of Rochester on Tuesday. Kaiser had diabetes for years.
Kaiser was a colorful figure in more than two decades on the diamond. His career abruptly ended nearly two decades ago during
An American League umpire from 1977-99, Kaiser umpired two World Series, one All-Star Game and several playoff series.
He is survived by two adult children. Funeral plans are incomplete.
