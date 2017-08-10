Lucy Li knocks out Aubert to advance at women's amateur

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Lucy Li combined for 12 birdies in the second and third rounds of match play on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Women's Amateur.

The 14-year-old Li, who made the cut this year at the LPGA Tour's first major, the ANA Inspiration, made seven birdies over 13 holes during her 6-and-5 win over Bethany Wu in the morning round of 32 at San Diego Country Club. In the round of 16, Li made four birdies on the front nine and held on for a 1-up win over Shannon Aubert, the stroke-play medallist . Aubert rallied with birdies on 15, 16 and 17, and her long birdie attempt from the fringe on 18 hit the pin but didn't drop.

Chia Yen Wu birdied five of her last seven holes in the afternoon to eliminate 2014 champion Kristen Gillman, 3 and 1. In her first match, Wu rallied from a 4-down deficit to beat Jiyoon Jang on the 19th hole.