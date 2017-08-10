Nirra Fields had 25 points, Canada beats Paraguay 86-64 at FIBA Women's AmeriCup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Nirra Fields had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Canada defeated Paraguay 86-64 Thursday at the 2017 FIBA Women's AmeriCup basketball tournament.

Canada, the defending champion, ended the preliminary stage atop Group B with a 4-0 record and will face the second place finisher from Group A in Saturday's semifinals.

Michelle Plouffe had nine points and a game high 13 rebounds for Canada, while Katherine Plouffe added 12 points and four rebounds.

Paola Ferrari led Paraguay with 14 points.