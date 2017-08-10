Nirra Fields had 25 points, Canada beats Paraguay 86-64 at FIBA Women's AmeriCup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Nirra Fields had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Canada defeated Paraguay 86-64 Thursday at the 2017 FIBA Women's AmeriCup basketball tournament.
Canada, the defending champion, ended the preliminary stage atop Group B with a 4-0 record and will face the second place finisher from Group A in Saturday's semifinals.
Michelle Plouffe had nine points and a game high 13 rebounds for Canada, while Katherine Plouffe added 12 points and four rebounds.
Paola Ferrari led Paraguay with 14 points.
Canada, the tournament's defending champion will qualify for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018 in Spain with a win on Saturday.
