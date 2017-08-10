Scooter's grand slam in 7th rallies Reds past Padres 10-3

CINCINNATI — Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, ending left-hander Brad Hand's long scoreless streak and rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The Reds won three of four in the series. They're 9-18 since the All-Star break.

San Diego took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, leaving Dinelson Lamet in line for a fourth straight victory. The Padres' best reliever of late let it get away.

The Reds loaded the bases against Kirby Yates (2-3) and Hand, who had a streak of 24 scoreless innings. Gennett's third career grand slam made it 6-3, the first runs allowed by Hand since June 10.

Eugenio Suarez homered two pitches later, after Gennett came to the front of the dugout to acknowledge an ovation from the crowd of 14,915. Zack Cozart and Joey Votto added homers in the eighth, with Votto's solo shot extending his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.

Drew Storen (3-2) escaped a two-on threat in the seventh.

Wil Myers homered for the second straight game, and Jose Pirela completed his big series with a tiebreaking single as the Padres went ahead 3-2. Lamet pitched into the sixth inning, leaving him in position to become the first Padres pitcher to win four straight starts since Jesse Hahn in 2014.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Pirela slammed into the left field wall after catching Votto's fly in the first inning. He fell to the ground and stayed down for several seconds but remained in the game.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco was activated off the paternity list. RH reliever Lisalverto Bonilla was placed on the 10-day DL with a sore right elbow. Mesoraco pinch hit and walked.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return to the West Coast for a series at Dodger Stadium. LHP Clayton Richard (5-12) faces LHP Rich Hill (8-4). Richard has induced 271 grounders this season, most in the NL.

Reds: Open a three-game series in Milwaukee, with Homer Bailey (3-6) facing Jimmy Nelson (9-5). Bailey gave up a career-high 10 runs in only 3 1/3 innings of a 13-4 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. In his last five starts, he's 1-4 with a 924 ERA.

