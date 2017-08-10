Subban becomes first Canadian NHL player to pass 1 million Twitter followers

TORONTO — P.K. Subban is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining players in the NHL, and he has the Twitter followers to prove it.

The Nashville Predators defenceman is the first Canadian NHL player to pass one million Twitter followers, according to the social media website.

To put that into perspective, Edmonton Oilers captain and reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid had around 268,000 followers as of Thursday, while rookie of the year Auston Matthews, who plays in the NHL media fishbowl of Toronto, had around 122,000.

Even the Great One, Wayne Gretzky, has just 143,000 followers.

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby isn't a factor as he isn't on Twitter.

Possibly the closest Canadian competitor to Subban is Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, whose popular and often hilarious @Strombone1 account was approaching 750,000 followers as of Thursday.

Subban is a long way from Russian star Alex Ovechkin, who has over 2.5 million Twitter disciples.