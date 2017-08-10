Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advances at Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rogers Cup on Thursday when Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka was forced to retire because of an injury.

The world's top-ranked player moved on with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 1-0 victory when Osaka quit with an abdominal complaint.

It wasn't immediately clear when Osaka suffered the injury. She was in form during the tiebreaker, firing a service winner to convert her second set point under the warm sun at Aviva Centre.

Pliskova came out strong to open the third set and Osaka called for a trainer at the changeover. She briefly stretched out on the hardcourt before the decision was made.

Pliskova, meanwhile, will move on to play sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who beat 10th-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-3, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia of France defeated American Catherine Bellis 6-4, 6-2 in the other early singles match.

Later Thursday, second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania was to meet Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic. Third-seeded German Angelique Kerber was to play American Sloane Stephens and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia was to face Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic.