Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova reaches quarter-finals at Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the Rogers Cup quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 1-0 victory over Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka.

Osaka retired from the match due to an abdominal injury after her serve was broken to open the deciding set.

Caroline Garcia of France defeated American Catherine Bellis 6-4, 6-2 in the other early match at Aviva Centre.

The six-foot-one Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, became the world No. 1 last month.

She'll play a second-round doubles match with Canada's Eugenie Bouchard later in the day against Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic.

Second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will take on Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in the mid-afternoon singles match on Centre Court.