WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

ATH--WORLDS

LONDON — Without Usain Bolt in the field, there will be a new 200-meter world champion for the first time in 10 years. By Raf Casert. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLAND-SPOTLIGHT

UNDATED — Antonio Conte missed out on two of his top transfer targets, saw a key player sold against his wishes, and feels the current Chelsea squad is ill-equipped to handle the addition of the Champions League to its schedule. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-NEYMAR

PARIS — It's been nearly a week since Neymar landed in Paris, and the world's most expensive player still can't play for his new club in the French league. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-MUKUND-DISCRIMINATION

NEW DELHI — An international cricketer has slammed the obsession of some of his Indian countrymen with fair skin, saying he's long been targeted for abuse because of his complexion. By Ashok Sharma. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-CHANGES

LONDON — Six new things to watch out for in the new Premier League season, which begins on Friday. By Rob Harris. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC_SPAIN-SPOTLIGHT-SUPER CUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Cristiano Ronaldo is rested and ready to take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

BRIGHTON, England — Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo is set to join Premier League newcomer Brighton for a club-record fee, ending his three-year spell at Belgian side Club Brugge. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--FIFA RANKINGS

ZURICH — Brazil is back on top of the FIFA rankings, replacing World Cup holder Germany. SENT: 100 words.

RUGBY:

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-BARRETT OUT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett likely will miss the remainder of the rugby season after sustaining a shoulder injury that may require surgery. SENT: 240 words.

BASEBALL:

BBN--DODGERS-DIAMONDBACKS

PHOENIX — Cody Bellinger homered and two relievers held the Arizona Diamondbacks scoreless for three innings in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over Arizona. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BBO--ROYALS-CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rally to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5. By Nate Latsch. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BBO--RALLY CAT

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals. SENT: 170 words, photos.

BBA--ANGELS-LONG WAIT

ANAHEIM, California — After 10 seasons in the minors, outfielder Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run in his first major-league game and C.J. Cron added a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. By Steve Dilbeck. SENT: 470 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CRI--Australia-Blewett — Greg Blewett quits Australia job to take provincial coaching role. SENT: 150 words.

— FBN--Texans-Panthers — Rookie QB Deshaun Watson shines in Texans' 27-17 loss to Panthers. By Steve Reed. SENT: 450 words, photos.