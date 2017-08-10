WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
A
A
Share via Email
TOP STORIES:
ATH--WORLDS
LONDON — Without Usain Bolt in the field, there will be a new 200-meter world champion for the first time in 10 years. By Raf Casert. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.
NEW/DEVELOPING:
SOC--ENGLAND-SPOTLIGHT
UNDATED — Antonio Conte missed out on two of his top transfer targets, saw a key player sold against his wishes, and feels the current Chelsea squad is ill-equipped to handle the addition of the Champions League to its schedule. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.
SOC--FRANCE-NEYMAR
PARIS — It's been nearly a week since Neymar landed in Paris, and the world's most expensive player still can't play for his new club in the French league. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 540 words, photos.
CRI--INDIA-MUKUND-DISCRIMINATION
NEW DELHI — An international cricketer has slammed the obsession of some of his Indian countrymen with fair skin, saying he's long been targeted for abuse because of his complexion. By Ashok Sharma. SENT: 380 words, photos.
FOOTBALL:
SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-CHANGES
LONDON — Six new things to watch out for in the new Premier League season, which begins on Friday. By Rob Harris. SENT: 470 words, photos.
SOC_SPAIN-SPOTLIGHT-SUPER CUP
BARCELONA, Spain — Cristiano Ronaldo is rested and ready to take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 560 words, photos.
SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS
BRIGHTON, England — Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo is set to join Premier League newcomer Brighton for a club-record fee, ending his three-year spell at Belgian side Club Brugge. SENT: 140 words.
SOC--FIFA RANKINGS
ZURICH — Brazil is back on top of the FIFA rankings, replacing World Cup holder Germany. SENT: 100 words.
RUGBY:
RGU--NEW ZEALAND-BARRETT OUT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett likely will miss the remainder of the rugby season after sustaining a shoulder injury that may require surgery. SENT: 240 words.
BASEBALL:
BBN--DODGERS-DIAMONDBACKS
PHOENIX — Cody Bellinger homered and two relievers held the Arizona Diamondbacks scoreless for three innings in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over Arizona. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 710 words, photos.
BBO--ROYALS-CARDINALS
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rally to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5. By Nate Latsch. SENT: 730 words, photos.
BBO--RALLY CAT
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals. SENT: 170 words, photos.
BBA--ANGELS-LONG WAIT
ANAHEIM, California — After 10 seasons in the minors, outfielder Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run in his first major-league game and C.J. Cron added a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. By Steve Dilbeck. SENT: 470 words, photos.
Other Stories:
— CRI--Australia-Blewett — Greg Blewett quits Australia job to take provincial coaching role. SENT: 150 words.
— FBN--Texans-Panthers — Rookie QB Deshaun Watson shines in Texans' 27-17 loss to Panthers. By Steve Reed. SENT: 450 words, photos.
YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.