BC-BBA--Astros-White Sox Runs

Astros-White Sox Runs
Astros third. Jake Marisnick homers to
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, White Sox 0.
Astros sixth. Josh Reddick singles to right field. Yulieski Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Josh Reddick out at second. Alex Bregman flies out to left field to Leury Garcia. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to deep right
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, White Sox 0.
White Sox sixth. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, White Sox 1.
White Sox ninth. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada homers to
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, White Sox 2.
White Sox eleventh. Leury Garcia singles to right
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White Sox 3, Astros 2.