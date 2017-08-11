BC-BBA--Astros-White Sox Runs

Astros third. Jake Marisnick homers to centre field. George Springer pops out to third base to Yolmer Sanchez. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu. Josh Reddick lines out to left field to Leury Garcia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, White Sox 0.

Astros sixth. Josh Reddick singles to right field. Yulieski Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Josh Reddick out at second. Alex Bregman flies out to left field to Leury Garcia. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to deep right centre field. Yulieski Gurriel scores. J.D. Davis called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, White Sox 0.

White Sox sixth. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep centre field. Nicky Delmonico singles to shallow left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Yolmer Sanchez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nicky Delmonico out at second. Avisail Garcia scores. Tim Anderson flies out to right centre field to Josh Reddick.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, White Sox 1.

White Sox ninth. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada homers to centre field. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia walks. Nicky Delmonico walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Yolmer Sanchez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, White Sox 2.

White Sox eleventh. Leury Garcia singles to right centre field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Josh Reddick. Yoan Moncada singles to right centre field. Leury Garcia scores.