Federer downs Bautista Agut to reach Rogers Cup semfinals; Haase advances

MONTREAL — Second-seeded Roger Federer continued his mastery over 12th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in a quarter-final at the Rogers Cup on Friday.

In Saturday's semifinals, the 36-year-old Swiss will face unseeded Dutchman Robin Haase, a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 winner over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Federer has won all seven career matches and taken all 16 sets against the 29-year-old Bautista Agut.

He is 1-0 against Haase — a straight-sets win in Davis Cup play in 2012.

Federer broke serve for a 5-4 lead in the first set and broke again for 2-1 in the second enroute to a one hour eight minute win over Bautista Agut.

Haase reached his first career Masters Series semifinal. The 30-year-old Haase, ranked 52nd in the world, improved to 5-0 against 36th-ranked Schwartzman in his career.