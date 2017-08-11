Giroud rescues Arsenal to seal 4-3 opening win vs Leicester

LONDON — Olivier Giroud completed an exhilarating comeback as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-3 on Friday to ensure Arsene Wenger's side opened the English Premier League with a victory for only the second time in eight seasons.

Arsenal turned around the league's first Friday opener in the closing minutes at Emirates Stadium. After Aaron Ramsey levelled in the 83rd minute, Giroud sealed the three points within two minutes on an evening of thrilling attacks gifted by fragile defending.

Arsenal record-signing Alexandre Lacazette got off to a perfect by scoring inside two minutes of kickoff. But as so often happens in the opening round, Arsenal imploded as Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy put Leicester in front.