Jays catcher Russell Martin leaves in second inning against Pirates with injury

Toronto's Russell Martin left Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning with a left oblique strain.

The Blue Jays catcher was seen grimacing during his first inning at-bat after he appeared to slip running out of the batter's box on a ground out to third base.

While warming up with Marcus Stroman to start the second, Martin paused, shook his head and motioned to the dugout before leaving the game with team trainers.

Raffy Lopez replaced Martin behind the plate.

Martin spent time on the disabled list in May due to nerve issues in his left shoulder and missed 12 games.