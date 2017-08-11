Larson's busy weekend includes Knoxville Nationals, Cup race

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson is set to race in Saturday's Knoxville Nationals, squeezing in the prestigious sprint car event before returning to Michigan to compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

Larson says Chip Ganassi, his team owner on the Cup circuit, gave him permission to race Saturday in Knoxville, Iowa. Larson says he's not supposed to race a sprint car the night before he's on the track on the Cup Series, but Ganassi is making an exception this weekend.

The 25-year-old Larson is one of racing's rising stars. He has two Cup victories this year — including in June at Michigan — and is third in the standings. He also won at Michigan last August .

___