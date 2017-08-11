Ravens' defence 'not satisfied' after dominant performance
BALTIMORE — The retooled Baltimore Ravens'
It's difficult to improve on those numbers, yet the unit intends to be even better when the regular season begins Sept. 10 in Cincinnati.
With newcomers Tony Jefferson and Brandon Carr patrolling the back end and Kamelei Correa stepping in at the middle linebacker post for the retired Zachary Orr, the traditionally rugged
"It's a good start, but we're not satisfied," said 34-year-old linebacker Terrell Suggs, the dean of the
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome entered the
Newsome signed free agents Jefferson and Carr, drafted Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick, and followed by taking defensive players with his next three selections.
Baltimore now appears to have a unit that can compensate for an
With starting quarterback Joe Flacco sidelined with a sore back, free agent Colin Kaepernick remains an option to take snaps behind an offensive line still in a rebuilding stage.
The
"We ran the ball, stopped the run, we got to the quarterback, and we covered people," coach John Harbaugh said.
In their 11 possessions, the Redskins punted nine times, threw an interception and kicked a field goal after a drive of 18 yards.
"It felt good. Guys getting after the ball, getting some stops, getting three-and-outs and getting off the field," Carr said. "Now we just have to go back to the film and clean up our mistakes, find ways for us to improve."
Defensive end Brent Urban led the charge with four tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack. Urban played in 16 games last year (no starts), but the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder appears poised to be a game changer.
"There's a lot of pressure to be a starter for this Ravens'
Second-year tackle Michael Pierce teamed with Brandon Williams to clog the middle at the outset, and their replacements continued to frustrate a Washington running game that produced just 39 yards on 18 carries.
"We're young but we're hungry, and that's really the most important thing," Pierce said. "We're all eager to make a name for ourselves, make a statement. We want to be the best
Step One is complete. What now?
"Keep building," Jefferson said. "Fix the mistakes that were made and try and go undefeated."
