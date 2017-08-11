Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
CFL
Edmonton 27 Ottawa 20
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 2 (11 innings)
Baltimore 7 Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3
National League
Cincinnati 10 San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 10 Philadelphia 0
Washington 3 Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 6
Interleague
Pittsburgh 7 Detroit 5
St. Louis 8 Kansas City 6
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 2
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Ivan Hlinka Championship
Consolation Games
At Bratislava, Slovakia
Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 9:30 a.m.
At Breclav, Czech Republic
United States vs. Finland, 9:30 a.m.
Semifinals
At Bratislava, Slovakia
Canada vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.
At Breclav, Czech Republic
Czech Republic vs. Russia, 1 p.m.
---
CFL
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Boston (Rodriguez 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Faria 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 6-9) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 9-4) at Texas (Hamels 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-1), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 5-12) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stratton 0-2) at Washington (Jackson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-2) at Miami (Urena 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 3-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 9-9) at Arizona (Walker 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 5-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-5) at Toronto (Stroman 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
---