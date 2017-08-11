Turner, Hernandez help Dodgers hold off Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — National League batting average leader Justin Turner and Kike Hernandez drove in a combined five runs, helping Yu Darvish pick up his second win in as many starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The Dodgers, with two wins in the three-game series with Arizona, have won or tied 18 straight series, not having lost one since June 5-7 against Washington. They have won 15 of their last 17 games.

The Diamondbacks have lost four of five.

The Dodgers staked Darvish to a three-run lead before he even took the mound. Two singles and a two-out walk to Logan Forsythe brought up Hernandez, who with two strikes pulled a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner.

Darvish got out of the first two innings with six three-ball counts, and Arizona rallied as his pitch count climbed.

J.D. Martinez hit his 23rd home run, a solo shot in the fourth that was his seventh as a Diamondback. It cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-2.

But Chris Taylor greeted reliever Jake Barrett with a line drive into the left-field seats on the first pitch of the fifth inning. Barrett walked Seager, and one out later, Cody Bellinger hit a dribbler up the third-base line that catcher Chris Iannetta fielded and threw wildly to first base, allowing Seager to score.

With two outs, Austin Barnes reached on a broken-bat infield hit, driving in Bellinger for a 6-2 lead.

That was enough support for Darvish (8-9), who allowed two runs and five hits and struck out 10 in five innings, throwing 106 pitches.

Turner hit a two-run double high off the centre -field wall in the sixth off reliever Jorge De La Rosa. Diamondbacks starter Anthony Banda (1-2) got through only four innings and took the loss.

The Diamondbacks scored four straight runs, starting with Iannetta's two-run homer in the sixth. Marte singled in two runs in the eighth off reliever Brandon Morrow to make it 8-6, but Tony Cingrani struck out Gregor Blanco and Peralta to end the threat.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his 30th save.

BAD BAT BOUNCE

Turner made a productive out in his team's three-run fifth inning, despite tripping and tumbling over his bouncing bat as he headed up the first base line on a grounder hit to third. Turner moved teammate Seager into scoring position.

DRURY'S DAYS

Brandon Drury, who had been the Diamondbacks' starting second baseman until earlier in the month, did not start for the fifth straight game.

"We switched roles for a reason. We feel very comfortable with Daniel Descalso and Adam Rosales playing second base," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Brandon knows what's going on. It's been outlined to him, and right now his role is coming off the bench to help us win a game there with the idea of continuing to improve in a couple of areas and winning back playing time."

Lovullo said Drury, who is batting .271 in 98 games, has been solid offensively, but needs to work on his defence . Drury struck out as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Yasiel Puig wasn't in the starting lineup Thursday due to light hamstring soreness, manager Dave Roberts said before the game, but Puig entered the game on a double switch in the seventh. ... LHP Tony Watson left the game with a trainer after being hit in the foot with a liner back to the mound in the seventh. The ball caromed to first base where the Dodgers were able to get an out.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray played catch and took batting practice on Thursday, and if he continues to feel well, the plan is to have Ray pitch a simulated game on Saturday. Ray has been on the concussion disabled list after being struck in the head with a batted ball late last month. ... OF Rey Fuentes (thumb contusion) played nine innings and got four at-bats for Triple-A Reno Wednesday night, and will play Friday. ... INF Nick Ahmed was to take ground balls and throw soft toss Thursday as he works his way back from a broken hand. ... OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin injury) was to work on outfield, baserunning and hitting drills with the goal of soon getting into a rehab game.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (8-4) will open a three-game series against San Diego on Friday at Dodger Stadium. He's 3-3 in six career starts against the Padres.