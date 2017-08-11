United in talks with Ibrahimovic about striker staying

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about the striker playing again for the club.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals before a serious knee injury brought his first season at Old Trafford to a halt in April.

Ibrahimovic was let go at the end of his one-year contract, but the Swede is undergoing rehabilitation at United ahead of his expected return to fitness in December.

"He's injured. He needs time to recover," United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday. "He's not ready to play tomorrow. It's not something urgent, it's nothing that you are desperate to have it done or not done.