White Sox recall righty Lopez, starts vs Royals

CHICAGO — Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez will start and make his White Sox debut on Friday night against Kansas City following his recall from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day. To make room for Lopez, the White Sox assigned lefty David Holmberg to the farm club.

The 23-year-old Lopez was acquired by rebuilding Chicago from Washington in December 2016 with right-handers Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Lopez appeared in 11 games for the Nationals in 2016, starting six, and was 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA. In 22 starts with Charlotte this season, he was 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA.

"His last four or five outings in the minor leagues have been very good, so we hope that will transition here," manager Rick Renteria said.