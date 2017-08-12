Angels rally from 4-run deficit to top Mariners 6-5

SEATTLE — Mike Trout scored from second base on Jean Segura's error in the top of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory. A day later, Trout walked with one out, taking a close 3-2 pitch from James Pazos (3-4). Albert Pujols followed with a single and C.J. Cron chopped a hard grounder that Segura couldn't handle that bounced far enough into left field for Trout to score the go-ahead run.

Seattle held a 5-1 lead going into the seventh inning thanks to home runs from Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino, but the Angels scored four times in the seventh to pull even.

The Angels took advantage of the struggling young Seattle righty Andrew Moore in the seventh, most of the damage coming with two outs. Called up earlier Friday to take the spot of left-handed ace James Paxton, who was placed on the disabled list, Moore gave up a two-out infield single to Cameron Maybin and walked Trout to load the bases. Pujols delivered a two-run single, Cron added an RBI single, and Andrelton Simmons capped the rally with an RBI double that tied the game at 5-5l.

Amplifying Moore's struggles, Seattle failed to start getting a reliever ready in the bullpen until after Pujols' hit.

Three Angels' relievers quieted Seattle after the Mariners knocked around starter Ricky Nolasco. Cruz hit his 28th homer of the season leading off the second inning. He added a double in the fourth and his double off the wall in right- centre field in the sixth scored Robinson Cano to give Seattle a 4-1 lead and end Nolasco's night. Cruz later scored on Jarrod Dyson's two-out single. Nolasco allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings.

But that was it for Seattle as Eduardo Parades and Keynan Middleton (3-0) shut down the Mariners for three innings. Yusmeiro Petit pitched the ninth for his second save.

MINOR MOVE

In need of possible arms for the rotation, the Mariners have acquired left-hander Andrew Albers from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations on Friday. Albers has pitched entirely in the minors this season. The 31-year-old is 12-3 with a 2.61 ERA pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Andrew Bailey rejoined the club and could be activated off the DL this weekend. Bailey has been on the DL since early April because of shoulder issues.

Mariners: Paxton was placed on the 10-day DL with a left pectoral strain, a major blow to Seattle's already thin starting rotation. Paxton joins fellow starters Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma on the DL.

UP NEXT

Angels: JC Ramirez (10-10) makes his 23rd start of the season. It will be his second appearance and first start against Seattle this year.

Mariners: Erasmo Ramirez (4-4) makes his third start since being traded from Tampa Bay to Seattle. Ramirez lost his last start against Kansas City