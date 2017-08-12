As shorts land on tour, some fashion dos and don'ts for the weekend golfer

OTTAWA — The PGA of America gave its blessing to letting players wear shorts during the practice rounds for this week's PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Players cheered the decision, which observers say will help to bring the professional game more in line with its recreational cousin.

That said, there are still a number of fairway faux-pas that the average weekend golfer would be well-advised to avoid. Here are five things to consider from Stittsville, Ont., golf-fashion blogger Mike McAllister (@chapeaunoirgolf):

1. Are white belts still cool? Unless your name is Anthony Kim (remember him?!) and it's 2008, no — regardless of what you see on tour.

2. Do I have to tuck in my shirt? Grudgingly, there seems to be a growing acceptance of the untucked look. However, if you've accepted your future father-in-law's invite to his private club, keep it tucked. And yes, you should still take your hat off when you enter a room.

3. What about pleated pants? Please, no. They don't make you look slimmer. Sorry.

4. What about joggers, hightops, and racerbacks? More modern, athletic-looking attire is making a splash on professional tours, and why not? Despite its stuffy image, golf has always drawn inspiration from mainstream fashion trends for on-course inspiration.

5. Don't get hung up on golf-specific brands. You'd be surprised what you can do with a pair of five-pocket stretch chinos from H&M and a JoeFresh polo. Don't be afraid to put your own spin on traditional golf garb.